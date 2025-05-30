Raccoons Run Amok: Airbus Factory's Wild Intrusion

A family of raccoons caused an unexpected disruption at an Airbus factory near Montreal, Canada, adding to the company's ongoing challenges with parts shortages and supply-chain disruptions.

The incident involved five baby raccoons, who were discovered inside the plant, which assembles A220 airliners. One factory worker recounted a startling encounter with a raccoon after entering a plane, with damage reported to include urine and chewed wires.

In response, Airbus had to divert workers from their usual tasks to quarantine the first jet and check for damage, further complicating efforts to meet production demands amid stated delays of up to three years. Temporary measures have been put in place to ensure safety and continued production activities.

