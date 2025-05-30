Left Menu

Raccoons Run Amok: Airbus Factory's Wild Intrusion

A family of raccoons breached an Airbus factory in Canada, disrupting operations with damage from urine and chewed wires. Workers had to halt their regular duties for inspections. This incident adds to Airbus’s current challenges with parts shortages and supply-chain issues affecting production timelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A family of raccoons caused an unexpected disruption at an Airbus factory near Montreal, Canada, adding to the company's ongoing challenges with parts shortages and supply-chain disruptions.

The incident involved five baby raccoons, who were discovered inside the plant, which assembles A220 airliners. One factory worker recounted a startling encounter with a raccoon after entering a plane, with damage reported to include urine and chewed wires.

In response, Airbus had to divert workers from their usual tasks to quarantine the first jet and check for damage, further complicating efforts to meet production demands amid stated delays of up to three years. Temporary measures have been put in place to ensure safety and continued production activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

