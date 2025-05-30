NatWest's Journey: From State Aid to Private Triumph

NatWest has re-entered private ownership after a £45 billion state bail-out during the 2008 financial crisis, completing a protracted government divestment that reshaped the banking sector. The UK government disclosed on Friday the sale of its remaining stake, signaling NatWest's recovery and return to market-driven operations.

The reintegration into private hands marks a milestone in NatWest's post-crisis journey, transforming from a colossal investment bank into a streamlined mortgage and business lender. Its stock valuation has surged 30% this year, now exceeding the bailout price, although past government sales incurred financial losses.

The bank, once a global symbol of financial excess, has downscaled to prioritize domestic services, including mortgages. Current CEO Paul Thwaite aims to simplify operations further, aligning with governmental agendas for economic growth despite potential challenges from political pressures and market competition.

