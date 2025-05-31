Left Menu

Puravankara Announces Strategic Expansion and Record Sales in FY25

Puravankara Limited reported impressive growth for FY25, achieving record pre-sales and revenue. The company expanded across Western India, investing in high-value projects with a focus on Mumbai and Pune. Strategic joint ventures and a robust project pipeline highlight confidence in delivering long-term value while celebrating its Golden Jubilee year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:27 IST
Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited.. Image Credit: ANI
Puravankara Limited, a prominent real estate developer based in Bengaluru, announced a significant financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company reported record pre-sales and considerable expansion despite facing regulatory hurdles. Crucially, its revenue for FY25 stood at Rs 2,093 crore.

Strategically focusing on Western India, Puravankara acquired lucrative projects in Mumbai's esteemed locales, including Lokhandwala and Pali Hill, with a Gross Development Value exceeding Rs 9,500 crore. Their new launches, like 'Purva Panorama' in Thane, have been met with enthusiastic reception.

Looking ahead, Puravankara enters its Golden Jubilee year with optimism, fortifying its project pipeline and regional dominance. The company aims to boost its Grade A commercial portfolio, while operational synergies aim to enhance service delivery, aligning with a long-term growth strategy.

