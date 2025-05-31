PhysicsWallah Partners with CRPF to Empower Families Through Education
PhysicsWallah has teamed up with the CRPF Family Welfare Association to offer educational support for CRPF families. They will provide scholarships for various online and offline programs, including full scholarships for families of martyrs. The initiative aims to facilitate access to competitive exam preparation and broader learning opportunities.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW) has entered a collaboration with the CRPF Family Welfare Association (CWA) to enhance educational access for families of Central Reserve Police Force personnel. This partnership is geared towards creating scholarship pathways for both online and offline education programs.
The initiative offers multiple levels of support, including complete scholarships for families of CRPF martyrs and deceased personnel. Those with serving or retired family members are eligible for scholarships—35% for offline coaching and 25% for online courses. Applicants must submit identification and service documents for eligibility, and the CRPF and PW will jointly verify applications. This move aims to broaden opportunities for various competitive exams through PW's educational platforms.
PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey expressed, "Our aim is to support CRPF families by enhancing their access to quality education," while CWA President Dr. Anamika Singh highlighted the consistent academic support this initiative offers. PhysicsWallah is committed to diverse educational segments, from test preparation to higher education.
ALSO READ
Girls Triumph in HPBOSE Class 12 Exams
Girls Excel as Top Performers in Himachal's Class 12 Board Exams
Supreme Court's New Mandate: Three Years Practice Needed for Judicial Exams
St. Xavier's Schools Shine in Maharashtra and Gujarat Board Exams
IDeA World College Shines at Bangalore University Exams