Historic Cherry Dispatch: Jammu-to-Mumbai Train Opens New Trade Route

The historic dispatch of a parcel train carrying 24 tonnes of cherries from Jammu's Katra to Mumbai marks a significant step in boosting Kashmir's fruit trade. This initiative is expected to enhance transportation efficiency, reduce costs, and potentially improve the economic landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

A milestone was achieved as a parcel train loaded with 24 tonnes of cherries set off from Jammu's Katra for Mumbai, ushering in a new era for trade in the region. Officials from Northern Railway hailed this effort as 'historic.'

Initially scheduled for June 3, the dispatch was fast-tracked to accommodate more cherry shipments from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Jammu stations, according to railway officials. Fruit growers anticipate that the newly initiated service will soon connect Kashmir to the national railway network, facilitating direct transport of their perishable produce.

Ali Mohammad from the New Kashmir Fruit Association lauded the initiative, noting that it aims to cut down on time and transportation costs. The move is anticipated to bolster the regional economy. He called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the long-awaited direct rail service to Kashmir, a project delayed due to weather issues.

