Left Menu

India's Digital Payment Surge: Currency and Convenience

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes the government's focus on promoting lower denomination currency and digital transactions. With UPI and other digital payment systems reaching record transactions, India's journey towards a cashless society gains momentum, highlighting a significant shift towards digital financial inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:25 IST
India's Digital Payment Surge: Currency and Convenience
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/YT/@nsitharamanoffc). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday that the government's priority is to ensure currency circulation favors lower denominations while enhancing public awareness about digital transactions. Addressing concerns about the Rs 500 note, she reassured that efforts are underway to prioritize lower denominations as the Rs 2000 note is mostly withdrawn from circulation.

Speaking at the 'National Commemorative Seminar on 60 Years of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Integral Humanism Lectures' in the capital, Sitharaman stressed the need for greater digital literacy to underscore the benefits of cashless transactions. In recent years, India has seen a remarkable uptick in digital payments, marking a transformative step towards a cashless economy.

Leading the charge in digital payments is the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which achieved an impressive 16.73 billion transactions in December 2024. Supported by systems like Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and FASTag, these innovations are accelerating secure and accessible financial exchanges. According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI's transactions reached a value of Rs 23.25 lakh crore, a rise from Rs 21.55 lakh crore in the previous month. This surge highlights an ongoing cultural transition favoring digital financial inclusivity.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025