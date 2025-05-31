Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Gorakhpur Highway

In a tragic incident on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi National Highway, four young men were killed in a collision involving their motorcycle and a car, according to local police reports.

Circle Officer Manoj Kumar Pandey stated the accident occurred around 9:45 am as the motorcycle attempted to overtake a tractor. The victims, identified as Sunil Kumar (22), Pradyumn Kumar (22), Arvind Kumar (23), and Rahul Kumar (22), were all painters from Garthauli Tola, Sidhwapar Gram Sabha. Sadly, Sunil, Pradyumn, and Arvind were pronounced dead at the Community Health Centre. Rahul succumbed to his injuries en route to a district hospital.

Investigations reveal that Pradyumn, Arvind, and Rahul were relatives, with Sunil being a close family friend. Rahul's untimely death was particularly painful as he was the only child of his parents and was scheduled for engagement on June 1. The car driver fled the scene post-accident. Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) and are conducting further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)