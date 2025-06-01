Bridge Collapse in Russian Kursk Region Amid Freight Train Passage

In a concerning turn of events, a bridge collapsed in Russia's Kursk region while a freight train was moving across it. The alarming incident was reported by the acting governor of the region, which shares a border with Ukraine, via the popular Telegram messaging app.

The collapse resulted in injuries to one of the locomotive drivers, according to Alexander Khinshtein, an official from the southern Kursk region in Russia. The details surrounding the stability of the bridge and the cause of its failure are still emerging as authorities investigate the incident.

This unexpected collapse has highlighted pressing concerns regarding the state of transportation infrastructure in the region, especially given its proximity to an international border. Safety measures and infrastructure assessments are likely to be prioritized following this incident to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)