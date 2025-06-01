Blasts Shake Russian Railways: Bridges Collapse, Trains Derailed

Explosions in western Russia resulted in the collapse of two bridges and the derailment of two trains overnight, officials announced on Sunday. The first incident occurred in the Bryansk region, near the Ukraine border, leading to seven fatalities and numerous injuries as a passenger train was affected.

A few hours later, another bridge collapse in the Kursk region caused a freight train to derail, local acting Gov Alexander Khinshtein confirmed. This accident caused a fire but reported no casualties. Russia's Investigative Committee cited explosions as the cause but did not provide additional details.

Photographs from the Bryansk scene showed train carriages damaged amid debris. In contrast, videos on social media depicted vehicles narrowly avoiding the collapsed bridge. Ukraine's military intelligence remarked on an attack on a Russian freight train heading to Crimea, though they did not link it to the bridge incidents. Russia's advances in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region continue amid mounting tensions.

