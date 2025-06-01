Prestige Estates Expands Horizons with Major Housing Launches

Bengaluru-based realty firm, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, has unveiled ambitious plans to launch multiple housing ventures across major Indian cities this fiscal year, with a targeted revenue exceeding Rs 42,000 crore. This move aims to tap into the robust consumer demand, expanding their business footprint significantly.

According to the latest investor presentation, Prestige Estates is set to unveil 25 residential projects, covering a 44.80 million sq ft developable area, with an estimated gross development value of Rs 42,120 crore. These projects are scheduled across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Goa.

Despite facing setbacks during 2024-25 due to regulatory approval delays, leading to a 19% decline in sales bookings, the company is optimistic. They reported a dramatic 36% and 50% Y-o-Y increase in average realisation for apartments and plot sales, respectively, while aiming to recover from a significant dip in net profit.

