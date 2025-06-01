Left Menu

Prestige Estates Expands Horizons with Major Housing Launches

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd aims to launch multiple housing projects across major Indian cities, targeting an estimated revenue of over Rs 42,000 crore. The firm plans to develop 44.80 million sq ft this fiscal while addressing regulatory delays that hindered previous project launches and sales figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 14:40 IST
Prestige Estates Expands Horizons with Major Housing Launches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru-based realty firm, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, has unveiled ambitious plans to launch multiple housing ventures across major Indian cities this fiscal year, with a targeted revenue exceeding Rs 42,000 crore. This move aims to tap into the robust consumer demand, expanding their business footprint significantly.

According to the latest investor presentation, Prestige Estates is set to unveil 25 residential projects, covering a 44.80 million sq ft developable area, with an estimated gross development value of Rs 42,120 crore. These projects are scheduled across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Goa.

Despite facing setbacks during 2024-25 due to regulatory approval delays, leading to a 19% decline in sales bookings, the company is optimistic. They reported a dramatic 36% and 50% Y-o-Y increase in average realisation for apartments and plot sales, respectively, while aiming to recover from a significant dip in net profit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025