Stranded E-Buses: Bureaucracy Delays Deployment Amid FDSS Shortage

Fifty new Olectra electric buses remain parked at BEST's Shivaji Nagar depot due to the absence of mandatory Fire Detection and Suppression Systems (FDSS), officials confirmed on Sunday.

The e-buses, registered over two months ago, are unable to operate because they lack the safety feature required by Central Motor Vehicles Rules. The unavailability coincides with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking's struggle with scrapped buses, causing reduced frequency and commuter dissatisfaction.

Olectra has blamed market shortages for the delay, promising FDSS delivery and installation by mid-June. However, BEST reports only 476 of the promised 2,100 buses are operational. Passenger safety regulations dictate that FDSS must detect and extinguish fires rapidly to enhance safety in urban transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)