Stranded E-Buses: Bureaucracy Delays Deployment Amid FDSS Shortage

Fifty new Olectra electric buses are grounded at BEST's depot due to a lack of mandatory Fire Detection and Suppression Systems (FDSS). Despite registration, these e-buses await deployment amid a vehicle shortage affecting Mumbai's public transport system caused by regulatory and supply chain hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fifty new Olectra electric buses remain parked at BEST's Shivaji Nagar depot due to the absence of mandatory Fire Detection and Suppression Systems (FDSS), officials confirmed on Sunday.

The e-buses, registered over two months ago, are unable to operate because they lack the safety feature required by Central Motor Vehicles Rules. The unavailability coincides with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking's struggle with scrapped buses, causing reduced frequency and commuter dissatisfaction.

Olectra has blamed market shortages for the delay, promising FDSS delivery and installation by mid-June. However, BEST reports only 476 of the promised 2,100 buses are operational. Passenger safety regulations dictate that FDSS must detect and extinguish fires rapidly to enhance safety in urban transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

