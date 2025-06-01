IndiGo and Global Giants Forge New Alliances for Air Travel Expansion

IndiGo, India's leading airline, has teamed up with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, and Virgin Atlantic to form a strategic partnership. This move is designed to bolster air connectivity, offering more travel options between India, Europe, and North America.

The collaboration, announced at a recent briefing by the airline CEOs, is set to link numerous cities across the US, Canada, Europe, and India, addressing the growing demand for international travel. The airlines emphasized that this partnership strives to set new benchmarks in connectivity and cooperation in the global aviation sector.

IndiGo plans to augment its international schedule by launching flights to ten additional international locations by the end of March 2026. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines eyes a return to the Indian market with intended direct flights between Atlanta and Delhi, pending regulatory approvals. This alliance stands as a testament to India's burgeoning status as a crucial civil aviation hub.