Left Menu

TVS Motor Company Witnesses Significant Sales Growth in May

TVS Motor Company reported a 17% increase in year-on-year total sales for May, reaching 4,31,275 units. Two-wheeler sales rose by 16% while three-wheeler sales surged by 46%. The company's exports also increased by 22% as compared to the previous year. Domestic sales grew by 14%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:05 IST
TVS Motor Company Witnesses Significant Sales Growth in May
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company announced a significant 17% increase in total sales for May, totaling 4,31,275 units, a substantial rise from the 3,69,914 units reported in May 2024.

The company's two-wheeler sales grew by 16%, enhancing from 3,59,590 units in the previous year to 4,16,166 units in May 2025. Meanwhile, the domestic market experienced a 14% rise in two-wheeler sales, moving from 2,71,140 units to 3,09,287 units.

Three-wheeler sales saw a remarkable 46% increase, reaching 15,109 units. In addition, the company's total exports climbed 22% to 1,18,437 units, compared to 96,966 units the year before.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025