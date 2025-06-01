TVS Motor Company Witnesses Significant Sales Growth in May
TVS Motor Company reported a 17% increase in year-on-year total sales for May, reaching 4,31,275 units. Two-wheeler sales rose by 16% while three-wheeler sales surged by 46%. The company's exports also increased by 22% as compared to the previous year. Domestic sales grew by 14%.
TVS Motor Company announced a significant 17% increase in total sales for May, totaling 4,31,275 units, a substantial rise from the 3,69,914 units reported in May 2024.
The company's two-wheeler sales grew by 16%, enhancing from 3,59,590 units in the previous year to 4,16,166 units in May 2025. Meanwhile, the domestic market experienced a 14% rise in two-wheeler sales, moving from 2,71,140 units to 3,09,287 units.
Three-wheeler sales saw a remarkable 46% increase, reaching 15,109 units. In addition, the company's total exports climbed 22% to 1,18,437 units, compared to 96,966 units the year before.
