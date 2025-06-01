Left Menu

Air India's Soaring Transformation: A New Chapter in Aviation

Air India, led by CEO Campbell Wilson, is charting a new course with its five-year plan, 'Vihaan.AI', under Tata Group's stewardship. The airline is seeing significant growth in passenger and cargo revenues and is expanding its partnerships globally. Despite challenges, it is committed to upgrading service quality.

  • India

Air India sees substantial growth possibilities in both passenger and cargo sectors, expressed CEO Campbell Wilson. The airline is committed to upgrading its aircraft, enhancing service quality, and expanding its network reach.

Following its acquisition by the Tata Group in January 2022, the once loss-making carrier is now navigating through its ambitious five-year transformation project, 'Vihaan.AI'. Wilson remains optimistic about the airline's progress while acknowledging there is more to accomplish.

Despite external challenges like airspace restrictions and supply chain issues, Air India is unfazed. Under its new strategy, the airline's cargo revenue has tripled since privatization, with passenger revenue more than doubling. Wilson emphasized the ongoing commitment to partnerships, having established over 20 since privatization.

