Lavender Revolution: Bhaderwah Blooms into Economic Prosperity
The small town of Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir is thriving thanks to lavender farming, establishing a national role in India's economy. This lavender revolution is attracting attention from across India, with young entrepreneurs earning significant incomes and the process serving as a model for rural startups.
The town of Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing an economic boom, driven by lavender cultivation. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted this transformation during a lavender festival, calling it an inspiration for India's rural startup scene.
Singh emphasized that the farming of lavender not only invigorated Bhaderwah's local economy but also reshaped perceptions of entrepreneurship in hilly, remote regions. The Lavender project, supported by CSIR-IIIM, has proven that agricultural startups can be both sustainable and highly lucrative.
Lavender farming in Bhaderwah has motivated many to embrace agriculture over conventional jobs. With distillation units active and products reaching states like Maharashtra, the success of this initiative underlines India's grassroots economic potential. Singh credited Prime Minister Modi for his supportive vision and invited others to witness Bhaderwah's lavender fields during peak bloom.
