Delhi Traffic Advisory: Navigate With Ease!
Delhi Traffic Police has announced road restrictions and diversions on Monday around the central city area, due to unforeseen circumstances. These modifications will be implemented from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Commuters should use alternative paths, and parking will be restricted to designated zones.
The Delhi Traffic Police released a traffic advisory for Monday, highlighting necessary adjustments due to unforeseen circumstances in the central part of the city, stated an official on Sunday.
Traffic will be restricted and rerouted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm affecting both carriageways and service roads, notably around IP Marg, ITO crossing, Vikas Marg, MGM IP flyover, DDU Marg, and BSZ Marg from W Point to A Point extending to Delhi Gate, police reported.
Commuters are advised to avoid these routes and consider alternate roads. Parking will be allowed only in allocated areas, according to the traffic police statement.
