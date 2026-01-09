Venezuela's Economic Crossroads: Hope Amidst Harsh Realities

President Donald Trump has pledged that U.S. intervention in Venezuela will revitalize its infrastructure and revive its once-prosperous oil industry, promising a new wave of prosperity for the nation. However, on the ground, Venezuelans like utility worker Ana Calderón confront the reality of skyrocketing prices and shortages.

Amid the U.S. plans, Venezuelans continue to grapple with a severe economic crisis marked by hyperinflation and scarce resources. Economist Luisa Palacios highlights the gap between future expectations and current hardships, with many citizens forced to work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Despite Trump's assurances, uncertainties loom large, with inflation rampant and the oil sector's revival still distant. While the prospect of change brings some hope, the daily realities for people like Neila Roa reflect a nation in turmoil, searching for a way forward as they 'resolver', or figure it out.

