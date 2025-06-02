Left Menu

Sky-High Profits: Airlines Set to Soar with $36 Billion Revenue

The airline industry is projected to achieve profits of $36 billion globally by 2025, up from $32.4 billion last year. IATA's annual meeting in India highlighted supply chain issues and the need for stable airspace amidst international tensions. The aviation sector employs 7.7 million in India, contributing significantly to its GDP.

Updated: 02-06-2025 10:19 IST
The airline industry is expected to achieve profits of $36 billion globally by 2025, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This figure marks an increase from the $32.4 billion posted last year, with growth propelled by increased air travel demand. However, industry leaders caution that profits amount to a slim $7.20 per passenger per segment, making the sector vulnerable to economic fluctuations and regulatory changes.

The IATA Annual General Meeting, held in India for the first time in 42 years, brought several critical issues to the fore, including the impact of supply chain disruptions. IATA Director General Willie Walsh emphasized that airspace should remain free from trade conflict, as the backlog of 17,000 aircraft illustrates ongoing challenges. As airlines face resilience tests, the focus remains on maintaining profitability despite new economic hurdles.

The aviation industry has a substantial impact in India, directly employing over 369,700 people and generating $5.6 billion of GDP. Including indirect and tourism-related contributions, these numbers rise dramatically, showcasing the sector's crucial role in boosting the economy. The next IATA AGM will be convened in Brazil in 2026, as the industry continues navigating toward a prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

