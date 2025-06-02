Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise as ECB Rate Cut Looms

Euro zone bond yields increased as traders anticipated a European Central Bank rate cut amidst tariff concerns. The ECB is expected to reduce its key rate to 2% on Thursday, which would be its eighth adjustment in this cycle. Meanwhile, U.S. tariff hikes are also impacting the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:47 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise as ECB Rate Cut Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Euro zone bond yields experienced an uptick on Monday as traders prepared for an expected European Central Bank rate cut later in the week, amid sensitivity to ongoing tariff news. The ECB is anticipated to lower its key rate to 2% on Thursday, marking the eighth adjustment in this cycle.

Market focus is currently on economic indicators ahead of the ECB's meeting, with euro zone inflation projected to fall to 2% by Tuesday, alongside business activity data. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of increased tariffs on steel and aluminum has intensified trade tensions globally.

Yields on Germany's 10-year bond, the euro area's benchmark, rose by 2 bps to 2.53%, while its 30-year yield increased by 3 bps to 3.03%. Traders remain cautious about a 10-year Japanese auction following weak demand in previous auctions, with Italian and German bond yield gaps widening significantly.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025