Kings Infra Ventures: Riding the BlueTech Wave to Aquaculture Success

Kochi, June 2, 2025: Kings Infra Ventures Ltd., a major player in the sustainable aquaculture and seafood arena, has reported outstanding financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company saw a 37.56% revenue increase, reaching ₹124.63 crore, driven by strategic investments in precision aquaculture and market expansion.

The robust performance included a 66.66% rise in EBITDA to ₹24.35 crore and a 69.24% leap in Profit After Tax to ₹13.15 crore. The company's technological advancements in AI-powered aquaculture and strategic farm expansions have been pivotal to its growth, according to their recent board meeting.

As Kings Infra Ventures positions itself as a BlueTech innovator, it continues to integrate advanced technologies such as AI and IoT into its operations. With a focus on sustainability and traceability, the company is redefining its growth strategy, highlighting expansion in both international exports and domestic markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)