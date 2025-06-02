Left Menu

Suzuki Motorcycle India's Sales Surge and Electric Scooter Launch

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported a 16% increase in total sales for May. Domestic dispatches rose 17%, reaching 1,07,780 units, while exports climbed 8% to 21,116 units. The company also announced the start of production for its first electric scooter, the Suzuki e-ACCESS, at its Gurgaon facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:23 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India's sales figures for May show a robust 16% growth, counting 1,28,896 units sold compared to the previous year's numbers. The domestic market witnessed a 17% rise in dispatches, amounting to 1,07,780 units, as per the recent statement from the company. Export sales saw a notable 8% increase to 21,116 units from the 19,480 units recorded in May 2024.

According to Deepak Mutreja, Suzuki Motorcycle India's Vice President of Sales & Marketing, the positive momentum in sales reflects encouraging market sentiment towards their offerings. He affirmed that the company's current performance effectively sets a promising stage for future developments.

In an expansion move, Suzuki Motorcycle India has taken significant strides into the electric vehicle market by beginning production of its first electric scooter, the Suzuki e-ACCESS. This new venture is taking place at their Gurgaon manufacturing plant, marking a crucial evolution in their product lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

