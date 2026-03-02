Left Menu

Nissan Thrives with 23% Sales Growth in February

Nissan Motor India reported a 23% sales growth in February, selling 10,565 units compared to last year's 8,567 units. Domestic sales reached 2,230 units, and exports hit 8,335 units. This growth highlights stable demand and India's strategic role in Nissan's global operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:54 IST
Nissan Thrives with 23% Sales Growth in February
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nissan Motor India announced a significant 23 percent year-on-year sales growth for February, with the company selling 10,565 units compared to 8,567 units in the same month last year.

The automaker's success was driven by domestic wholesales reaching 2,230 units and a robust export performance of 8,335 units.

This milestone emphasizes India's critical position in Nissan's global strategy, according to the company's MD, Saurabh Vatsa, who noted the stable demand and export strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Didi pushed Bengal's youth to infinite darkness of unemployment, time has come to punish her for it: BJP chief Nitin Nabin.

Mamata Didi pushed Bengal's youth to infinite darkness of unemployment, time...

 India
2
Turmoil in Middle East Forces Travel Giants to Reroute Plans

Turmoil in Middle East Forces Travel Giants to Reroute Plans

 Germany
3
Not a single Hindu refugee will lose citizenship: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.

Not a single Hindu refugee will lose citizenship: Union Home Minister Amit S...

 India
4
Escalation in the Middle East: A New Chapter of Tension Unfolds

Escalation in the Middle East: A New Chapter of Tension Unfolds

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026