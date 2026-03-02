Nissan Thrives with 23% Sales Growth in February

Nissan Motor India announced a significant 23 percent year-on-year sales growth for February, with the company selling 10,565 units compared to 8,567 units in the same month last year.

The automaker's success was driven by domestic wholesales reaching 2,230 units and a robust export performance of 8,335 units.

This milestone emphasizes India's critical position in Nissan's global strategy, according to the company's MD, Saurabh Vatsa, who noted the stable demand and export strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)