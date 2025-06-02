Left Menu

Shree Cement Strengthens Rail Network with Strategic RITES Partnership

Shree Cement Ltd has entered a five-year agreement with RITES Ltd to enhance its rail infrastructure. This collaboration aims to improve the efficient transportation of materials and goods across its manufacturing units, highlighting a strategic step for sustainable growth, with RITES providing comprehensive services from planning to execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:11 IST
Shree Cement Strengthens Rail Network with Strategic RITES Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shree Cement Ltd has inked a five-year memorandum of understanding with RITES Ltd, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, aimed at strengthening Shree Cement's rail infrastructure network. The agreement is pivotal for efficient and sustainable transportation of raw materials and finished products across its various manufacturing units.

RITES will offer end-to-end services, from concept development to commissioning, to revamp and expand rail connectivity. Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement, stated that as the company expands its manufacturing presence across India, enhancing logistics and supply chain infrastructure becomes critical.

The collaboration seeks to create a cost-effective, efficient transportation system that supports growth while minimizing environmental impact. RITES Director Technical & Projects, Deepak Tripathi, expressed confidence in delivering integrated solutions aligning with joint business goals, leveraging their expertise in rail and transport engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025