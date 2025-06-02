Shree Cement Strengthens Rail Network with Strategic RITES Partnership
Shree Cement Ltd has entered a five-year agreement with RITES Ltd to enhance its rail infrastructure. This collaboration aims to improve the efficient transportation of materials and goods across its manufacturing units, highlighting a strategic step for sustainable growth, with RITES providing comprehensive services from planning to execution.
Shree Cement Ltd has inked a five-year memorandum of understanding with RITES Ltd, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, aimed at strengthening Shree Cement's rail infrastructure network. The agreement is pivotal for efficient and sustainable transportation of raw materials and finished products across its various manufacturing units.
RITES will offer end-to-end services, from concept development to commissioning, to revamp and expand rail connectivity. Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement, stated that as the company expands its manufacturing presence across India, enhancing logistics and supply chain infrastructure becomes critical.
The collaboration seeks to create a cost-effective, efficient transportation system that supports growth while minimizing environmental impact. RITES Director Technical & Projects, Deepak Tripathi, expressed confidence in delivering integrated solutions aligning with joint business goals, leveraging their expertise in rail and transport engineering.
