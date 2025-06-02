Tragic Collision: Four Young Lives Lost on Haryana Roads

In a devastating road accident, four men in their 20s lost their lives when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck in Haryana's Mahendragarh district in the early hours of Monday, police have confirmed.

The incident unfolded as the men were on their way back to Gurugram from Neemhera village. The tragedy struck near Unhani village under the jurisdiction of Kanina police station.

Ravinder, Station House Officer of Kanina's City Police Station, revealed over a telephone call that one victim hailed from Uttar Pradesh, while the other three were Gurugram residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)