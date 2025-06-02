Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Four Young Lives Lost on Haryana Roads

Four young men, aged between 25 to 30, were tragically killed when their car collided with a truck in Mahendragarh, Haryana. The accident occurred near Unhani village while they were returning from Neemhera to Gurugram. Three were from Gurugram, and one was from Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating road accident, four men in their 20s lost their lives when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck in Haryana's Mahendragarh district in the early hours of Monday, police have confirmed.

The incident unfolded as the men were on their way back to Gurugram from Neemhera village. The tragedy struck near Unhani village under the jurisdiction of Kanina police station.

Ravinder, Station House Officer of Kanina's City Police Station, revealed over a telephone call that one victim hailed from Uttar Pradesh, while the other three were Gurugram residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

