EQUIPPP and SMAAX Unite to Revolutionize Public-Private-People Partnerships

EQUIPPP, a pioneering platform fostering Public-Private-People Partnerships, has entered into a strategic alliance with SMAAX Digitech Pvt. Ltd., an influential media-tech firm known for hosting the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) and Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). This collaboration aims to bolster EQUIPPP's social impact efforts by blending entertainment, sports, and the rural creator economy.

The agreement, approved by EQUIPPP's Board, involves acquiring a 51% stake in SMAAX, along with a Rs15 crore investment. This strategic move will consolidate EQUIPPP's influence in the media-tech domain, valued at Rs150 crore post-consolidation. The P4 model is gaining traction in regions like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the framework's potential for holistic development.

EQUIPPP and SMAAX will harness technological advancements and community collaboration to launch initiatives like Balloon Theatres and Rural Sports Leagues. These projects will adopt the P4 model, promoting community ownership and co-development across sectors. Leaders from both companies express optimism that this partnership will redefine Public-Private-People collaboration through a Phygital approach.

