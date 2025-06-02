L'Oreal Eyes Major Expansion in Booming Indian Beauty Market

Amid rapid growth in the global beauty sector, French cosmetics leader L'Oreal has pinpointed India as a strategically vital market, aiming to more than double its business footprint in the coming years.

Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oreal, emphasized the strategic significance of India due to its dynamic consumption growth and manufacturing capabilities. L'Oreal's current operations cater to 95% of domestic demand and include substantial exports to neighboring regions, notably the Gulf.

The company plans to scale up its local production, currently at half a billion units, to further solidify its manufacturing base in India. This ambition aligns with wider strategic engagements between India and France, as highlighted during Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's meetings with key French corporations, including Renault and EDF, in Paris.