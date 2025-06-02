Left Menu

L'Oreal Eyes Major Expansion in Booming Indian Beauty Market

L'Oreal identifies India as a key strategic market, aiming to more than double its business in the country. The company leverages India's manufacturing capabilities to serve both domestic and regional markets, reinforcing India's role as a crucial hub in its Asia-Pacific strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:06 IST
L'Oreal Eyes Major Expansion in Booming Indian Beauty Market
Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oreal Group (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Amid rapid growth in the global beauty sector, French cosmetics leader L'Oreal has pinpointed India as a strategically vital market, aiming to more than double its business footprint in the coming years.

Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oreal, emphasized the strategic significance of India due to its dynamic consumption growth and manufacturing capabilities. L'Oreal's current operations cater to 95% of domestic demand and include substantial exports to neighboring regions, notably the Gulf.

The company plans to scale up its local production, currently at half a billion units, to further solidify its manufacturing base in India. This ambition aligns with wider strategic engagements between India and France, as highlighted during Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's meetings with key French corporations, including Renault and EDF, in Paris.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025