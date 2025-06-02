Left Menu

6 injured in car-tractor collision in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:08 IST
Six people got injured after a car collided with a tractor-trolley near Ghamroj toll on Gurugram-Sohna elevated flyover here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place around 11.30 pm on Sunday when a car collided with a tractor trolley, they said.

The car driver, college student Abhishek, and five people travelling in the tractor-trolley got injured, they added.

Abhishek, a resident of Abhaypur village, was going towards Gurugram in his car. When he reached near Ghamroj toll, his car collided with a tractor-trolley and a lintel laying machine attached to it, which did not even have headlights and dippers, they said.

The college student was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram in an unconscious state. The other injured people were also rushed to a hospital, the police said.

Abhishek's mother is a sub inspector in Haryana Police, his neighbour said.

A senior police officer said after recording the statement of the injured, an FIR will be registered soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

