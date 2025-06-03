NZ Sees 9.2% Surge in International Tourism Spending, Nears Pre-COVID Levels

New Zealand’s tourism sector has received a major boost with new data showing international visitor spending jumped by 9.2 per cent over the past year. The figures, released as part of the latest International Visitor Survey, reveal that international tourists injected $12.2 billion into the country’s economy for the year ending March 2025, a significant increase compared to the previous year.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston welcomed the news, describing it as a clear indicator of New Zealand’s ongoing recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tourism is our second-largest export earner and these results highlight just how important this sector is for driving economic growth,” Minister Upston said. “The strong increase in international spending means more business for our hospitality providers, more full beds in accommodation, and more people enjoying the unique experiences across our regions.”

The growth in expenditure aligns with a rise in international visitor arrivals, which climbed 4.3 per cent from the previous year. A total of 3.32 million overseas travellers came to New Zealand during the reporting period, up from 3.18 million in 2024.

In inflation-adjusted terms, international visitor spending amounted to $9.7 billion—representing 86 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. While this is still short of the figures seen before COVID-19 closed borders and halted global travel, the numbers demonstrate that New Zealand is on a strong upward trajectory.

“This growth shows real momentum in the recovery of our tourism and hospitality industries,” Minister Upston added. “But we’re not stopping here. There’s still more work ahead to unlock the full potential of this sector.”

To support continued recovery and growth, the Government earlier this year announced a $20.4 million Tourism Boost package. The funding is intended to help stimulate demand, enhance tourism experiences, and support businesses in regional and rural destinations that may not have seen as strong a rebound as major cities.

The increased spending and arrivals are having a wide-reaching impact. Local businesses—from city hotels to rural tour operators—are benefiting from the influx of international guests. Regions outside the major hubs are also experiencing a revival, with more visitors opting to explore New Zealand’s diverse landscapes, cultural attractions, and adventure offerings.

Employment in the sector has also seen positive movement, with more jobs being created to meet the growing demand for services. Hospitality, transport, entertainment, and event sectors are among those seeing an uptick in activity, contributing to an overall stronger national economy.

“New Zealand is open for business and we’re ready to welcome even more visitors,” Upston said. “We’re excited to share our incredible landscapes, our culture, and our hospitality with the world.”

Looking ahead, industry leaders and government officials remain focused on sustainable tourism—ensuring growth does not come at the cost of the environment or community wellbeing. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) continues to work alongside regional tourism organisations and Māori tourism operators to ensure that New Zealand’s tourism future is inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive.

With momentum building and global travel continuing to rebound, New Zealand is poised to make tourism a key driver in its broader economic strategy.