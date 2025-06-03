Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank lifts S&P 500 year-end target amid Wall Street upgrade wave

Deutsche Bank has raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,550 from 6,150, citing lower tariff-related earnings drag and a resilient economy, in a move that comes amid a broader wave of target upgrades by major Wall Street brokerages. This follows similar moves by Goldman Sachs and UBS Global Wealth Management, which raised their forecasts in May, with RBC Capital Markets joining the trend on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 12:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank lifts S&P 500 year-end target amid Wall Street upgrade wave

Deutsche Bank has raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,550 from 6,150, citing lower tariff-related earnings drag and a resilient economy, in a move that comes amid a broader wave of target upgrades by major Wall Street brokerages.

This follows similar moves by Goldman Sachs and UBS Global Wealth Management, which raised their forecasts in May, with RBC Capital Markets joining the trend on Monday. "We now see the tariff drag at only about one-third of what we previously penciled in," Deutsche Bank strategists led by Binky Chadha wrote in a note on Monday.

The new target is 10.35% above the S&P 500 index's last close of 5,935.94. The S&P 500 posted its strongest monthly gain since November 2023 in May, boosted by U.S. President Donald Trump's softer stance on tariffs, strong corporate earnings, and tame inflation data that helped markets recover from April's decline.

Still, the European brokerage warned that the rally could be volatile, with potential pullbacks driven by renewed trade tensions. "We expect the rally to be punctuated by sharp pullbacks on repeated cycles of escalation and de-escalation on trade policy", the brokerage said.

Deutsche also increased the estimate for the index's earnings per share to $267 from $240.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025