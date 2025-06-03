Man hangs self at construction site in Maharashtra's Latur

A 31-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death at a construction site in Maharashtra's Latur apparently he was disturbed over family-related issues, police said on Tuesday. The body of the deceased, Navnath Chivde, was found around 10 am on Monday at a construction site on 60-Foot Road here, they said. ''Chivde, a resident of Parli-Vaijnath in neighbouring Beed district, had left home four days ago after informing his brother that he was going to the famous Jyotiba temple in Kolhapur. On his way back from the pilgrimage on Sunday night, he got off at Latur railway station, mistaking it for Parli,'' an official said.

After stepping out of the station, he called his brother, who advised him to head to the New Renapur Naka bus stand, from where buses to Parli were available. Chivde agreed to do as per his instructions, but kept wandering on the streets through the night, he said.

By morning, he entered a construction site on 60-Foot Road, where he ended his life by hanging himself from a ladder. Workers who came to the site a few hours later were shocked to find the body and informed the house owner, who in turn contacted the police, he said.

Inspector Santosh Patil and staffers reached the spot and conducted the crime site inspection. The victim's identity was confirmed through the Aadhaar card found in his pocket, he said. The police immediately informed his family in Parli, and his brother rushed to Latur on receiving the news. An accidental death report has been registered at Vivekanand Chowk police station, he said. Chivde's family said he was mentally disturbed as his wife had been staying at her maternal home in Parbhani district for the past five years, according to the police. The emotional distress may have led him to take the extreme step, they said.

