Tesla Expands Its Footprint in India with New Warehouse Lease in Mumbai

Tesla India secures a 24,565 square feet warehousing space on lease in Lodha Logistics Park, Mumbai, marking a significant step in its Indian expansion. The lease spans five years with an estimated total rent of Rs 24 crore. This move highlights Tesla's strategic growth plan in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tesla India has embarked on a significant expansion within the country by leasing a 24,565 square feet warehousing space in Lodha Logistics Park, Mumbai. According to CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the leasing agreement involves a starting monthly rent of Rs 37.53 lakh.

The warehousing space, located at Kurla-West in Mumbai, has been secured by Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd for a five-year term. Macrotech Developers Ltd, operating under the Lodha brand, developed the logistics park. The rent will commence on June 1, 2025, with an annual escalation of 5%.

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO of CRE Matrix, considers this lease more than just a real estate transaction, viewing it as a signal of Tesla's intent to strengthen its presence in India. This move comes amidst Tesla's ongoing rollout in the country, which includes establishing offices and showrooms across multiple cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

