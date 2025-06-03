NITI Aayog's Pioneering Workshop in Dehradun Unites States for Socio-Economic Goals

NITI Aayog, in partnership with SETU Aayog, organized a pivotal regional workshop on the State Support Mission (SSM) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Announced in a recent release, the workshop marked the commencement of a series dedicated to strengthening collaboration between the think tank and States/UTs.

This inaugural workshop under the Central Sector Scheme aimed to foster structured engagement with State Institutions for Transformation (SITs). It brought together representatives from various States and UTs, facilitating the exchange of experiences on SSM initiatives. Dr. R Meenakshi Sundaram, the Principal Secretary of Planning in Uttarakhand, moderated a critical session highlighting the SITs' roles in achieving both state and national goals.

SIT leaders from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Meghalaya contributed insights on priority areas and guiding principles. Additionally, a session led by Praveen Pardeshi focused on peer-learning among senior officials and SIT representatives from multiple regions, emphasizing data-driven governance. Key platforms such as the NITI for States Portal and the Viksit Bharat Strategy Room were discussed as essential tools for evidence-based decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)