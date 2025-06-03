Left Menu

NITI Aayog's Pioneering Workshop in Dehradun Unites States for Socio-Economic Goals

NITI Aayog organized a regional workshop with SETU Aayog in Dehradun, aiming to boost collaboration among States and UTs through the State Support Mission. The event featured discussions on enhancing State Institutions for Transformation and employing data-driven governance to meet socio-economic objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:36 IST
NITI Aayog's Pioneering Workshop in Dehradun Unites States for Socio-Economic Goals
Representative Image (Source: NITI Aayog). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NITI Aayog, in partnership with SETU Aayog, organized a pivotal regional workshop on the State Support Mission (SSM) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Announced in a recent release, the workshop marked the commencement of a series dedicated to strengthening collaboration between the think tank and States/UTs.

This inaugural workshop under the Central Sector Scheme aimed to foster structured engagement with State Institutions for Transformation (SITs). It brought together representatives from various States and UTs, facilitating the exchange of experiences on SSM initiatives. Dr. R Meenakshi Sundaram, the Principal Secretary of Planning in Uttarakhand, moderated a critical session highlighting the SITs' roles in achieving both state and national goals.

SIT leaders from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Meghalaya contributed insights on priority areas and guiding principles. Additionally, a session led by Praveen Pardeshi focused on peer-learning among senior officials and SIT representatives from multiple regions, emphasizing data-driven governance. Key platforms such as the NITI for States Portal and the Viksit Bharat Strategy Room were discussed as essential tools for evidence-based decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025