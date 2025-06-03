Russia's state Investigative Committee has leveled accusations against Ukraine, claiming it orchestrated 'acts of terrorism' over the recent destruction of two railway bridges. The incidents unfolded over the past weekend, placing them firmly in the international spotlight.

The committee disclosed on Telegram that these attacks were specifically aimed at endangering civilian lives. As a consequence, trains in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions met tragic fates, ultimately resulting in seven fatalities and leaving 113 individuals injured, many of whom were children.

This development escalates tensions in the region, raising questions about the broader implications for cross-border relations and security. Both nations now face challenges as the international community watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)