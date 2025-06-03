Historic Rail Link Transformation Set to Drive J&K Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project, a significant initiative poised to usher in comprehensive development in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Singh highlighted how the project, valued over Rs 41,000 crore, would enhance trade and foster job creation, marking J&K as a key player in India's growth story. The 272-km rail link will seamlessly connect Kashmir with the rest of the nation.

Despite geological challenges causing delays since 1997, completion of the engineering marvel that includes the world's tallest Chenab Rail Bridge sets a new milestone, with anticipation for global recognition and study.

(With inputs from agencies.)