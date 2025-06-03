Left Menu

Metro Mayhem: Copper Cable Theft Strikes Again

Thieves stole power cables worth Rs 17.85 lakh between two Metro stations near Gandhinagar, marking the second incident in two weeks. Although services were unaffected, a significant 700 meters of cable was taken. An investigation is underway, but no arrests have been made yet.

Updated: 03-06-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:52 IST
In a brazen act, unknown culprits stole power cables valued at Rs 17.85 lakh from Metro tracks near Gandhinagar, police reported on a Tuesday.

This theft, the second of its kind in weeks, occurred early Monday but did not impede Metro services as operations had not yet commenced.

Authorities at Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd confirmed the theft did not affect services since the issue was resolved before start of service. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations are in progress. Previously, another theft had disrupted services in Ahmedabad.

