Metro Mayhem: Copper Cable Theft Strikes Again

In a brazen act, unknown culprits stole power cables valued at Rs 17.85 lakh from Metro tracks near Gandhinagar, police reported on a Tuesday.

This theft, the second of its kind in weeks, occurred early Monday but did not impede Metro services as operations had not yet commenced.

Authorities at Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd confirmed the theft did not affect services since the issue was resolved before start of service. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations are in progress. Previously, another theft had disrupted services in Ahmedabad.