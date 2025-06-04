Left Menu

Vanguard's Emerging Markets ETF: A New Step in U.S.-China Economic Decoupling

Vanguard's new exchange-traded fund (ETF) excludes Chinese stocks, following pressure from Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek. This move marks a stride in the ongoing U.S.-China economic decoupling. Malek, advocating for more China-free investment products, saw the ETF launch as a result of successful negotiations with Vanguard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 08:52 IST
Vanguard's Emerging Markets ETF: A New Step in U.S.-China Economic Decoupling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vanguard, a major investment manager, has announced plans for a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that excludes Chinese stocks, a response to the increasing economic separation between the U.S. and China. This development comes after pressure from Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek, known for his advocacy against investments in China.

Vanguard filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF. This filing followed Malek's meetings and correspondence with Vanguard, emphasizing a need for state investments that exclude Chinese equities. He successfully lobbied for the divestment from Chinese stocks in Missouri's state pension fund and advocated for a China-free option in the state's 529 college savings plan.

The move represents a growing trend, with 13 ex-China ETFs on the market. Malek and other Republicans argue that such investments pose significant economic, legal, and geopolitical risks. The new ETF reflects a broader political objective and collaboration between conservative policymakers and financial institutions.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025