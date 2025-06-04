Civil Society Key to Unlocking Africa’s Wealth, Say Leaders at AfDB Summit

In a powerful gathering at the African Development Bank Group’s 2025 Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, civil society leaders, financial experts, and development institutions united to champion one message: Africa’s untapped wealth must be mobilized for the benefit of its people, and civil society is a critical partner in making that happen.

Held at the Sofitel Hôtel Ivoire, the high-level dialogue—titled “Harnessing Civil Society’s Role in Making Africa’s Capital Work Better for Inclusive Development”—spotlighted the indispensable role of non-state actors in closing Africa’s investment gaps, ending illicit financial flows, and reshaping the continent’s financial future. The event was part of a broader agenda marking the Bank’s annual meetings, which this year focus on bold action amid rising global economic uncertainty.

A Call for Unity and Action

African Development Bank (AfDB) President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina opened the event by acknowledging the frontline work of civil society organizations (CSOs). He emphasized their role in delivering insights from the ground and reinforcing accountability in governance.

“I commend each of you—our invaluable civil society partners—for your relentless dedication and tireless work on the ground,” said Adesina. “Your insights into the daily realities of our communities are not just heard but felt at the highest levels of the Bank.”

Adesina highlighted how Africa’s domestic capital, if effectively harnessed and shielded from leakage through corruption and illicit financial flows, could transform the continent’s development trajectory. He urged deeper collaboration between CSOs and institutions to bridge the gap between policy and the lived experiences of citizens.

The True Cost of Financial Leakage

Catherine Mithia, Policy and Advocacy Lead at the African Forum and Network on Debt and Development (AFRODAD), offered a sobering view of the current economic landscape. She revealed that Africa loses an estimated $88.6 billion annually through illicit financial flows, a figure surpassing the $163 billion the continent spends servicing external debt.

“Every dollar lost to illicit flows is a dollar denied to a school, a hospital, or a youth employment program,” Mithia said. “Civil society must be empowered to investigate, report, and hold both state and private actors accountable.”

Mithia applauded the AfDB’s new Community of Practice on Civil Society Engagement, describing it as a long-overdue platform for structured collaboration.

Women, Youth, and Community Voices Take Center Stage

Beth Dunford, AfDB Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, emphasized that civil society brings balance to policy formulation by grounding it in real community needs.

“Through your tireless efforts, Africa moves closer each day to realizing its development goals,” she stated. “Together, we have the power to ensure that Africa becomes a global model of inclusive development.”

Nancy Saiboh of Actions for Development and Empowerment and Nanna Sylla Coulibaly of the Women Investment Club (WIC) shared innovative grassroots models that leverage community-driven savings and local philanthropy to fund education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship. Their examples revealed how women-led and youth-led initiatives are vital to local economic resilience.

One standout voice was Camille Ete, Secretary General of Leaders de demain, a youth-led advocacy group. “Today, African youth is speaking out,” Ete proclaimed. “They no longer whisper, they no longer beg. They speak loudly and true. We are not the extras of this century. We are its authors.”

Building Financial Sovereignty from the Ground Up

Zéneb Touré, Manager of the Bank’s Civil Society and Community Engagement Division, concluded the event by affirming the Bank’s commitment to stronger partnerships.

“Africa is rich, not poor,” Touré said. “The issue is not a lack of resources—it’s how we manage them. Transparency, justice, and accountability are the guiding principles we must all uphold.”

She underscored the importance of exploring innovative financing mechanisms, increasing citizen engagement, and pushing for policy reforms that prioritize domestic resource mobilization.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

This year’s Annual Meetings take place against a backdrop of declining foreign aid, new trade restrictions—including fresh U.S. tariffs on African exports—rising inflation, and ballooning debt. The political and economic climate underscores the urgency for Africa to look inward, unlocking and retaining its capital through domestic resource mobilization and institutional trust-building.

A major anticipated highlight of the 2025 meetings is the election of a new AfDB President to succeed Adesina, whose decade-long leadership concludes in August. His tenure has been marked by an emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and job creation—but perhaps his most enduring legacy will be his push to center civil society in Africa’s development model.

As the conference continues, the consensus is clear: if Africa is to realize its full potential, it must empower its people—not just through policy—but by putting tools, trust, and capital into their hands.