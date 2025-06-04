Wage Wars: The Struggle for Fair Pay in Post-COVID Australia

In a significant development for Australia's lowest-paid workers, the Fair Work Commission announced a 3.5% wage increase last Tuesday following its annual review. Despite this increase, a large segment of Australia's workforce still finds itself earning less than they did prior to the inflationary challenges posed by the post-COVID economy.

Although the wage rise may offer some relief, real wages have failed to keep pace with inflation, largely due to a deliberate policy stance aimed at taming persistent inflation rates. Currently, inflation measures remain a focal concern for economic agencies, with rates having peaked at between 6.5% and 9.6% in recent years.

The Commission is considering long-term strategies for wage growth by potentially phasing out low-paid job classifications. This move aims to elevate the base wage rates and counter the trend of real wage declines, as attention shifts towards more equitable pay practices across industries.

