Bridging Economic Divides: China-France Trade Talks

China's commerce minister, Wang Wentao, emphasized resolving trade disputes through dialogue with French counterpart Laurent Saint-Martin. He urged France to encourage the EU Commission to collaborate with China for mutual respect and win-win solutions, aiming to enhance and expand China-EU trade cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:03 IST
In a bid to alleviate trade tensions, China's commerce minister, Wang Wentao, has stressed the importance of dialogue and consultation during a meeting with France's Laurent Saint-Martin in Paris. Wang underscored that disputes are common in international trade but should be settled through mutual respect and cooperation.

Highlighting the need for constructive discussions, Wang advocated for solutions that promote win-win outcomes. He emphasized that collaboration and understanding between nations are crucial for resolving economic differences and advancing international trade relations.

Wang further conveyed hopes that France would persuade the European Commission to engage constructively with China. Such an approach would foster favorable conditions for strengthening and expanding economic ties between China and the European Union.

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

