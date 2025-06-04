Bridging Economic Divides: China-France Trade Talks

In a bid to alleviate trade tensions, China's commerce minister, Wang Wentao, has stressed the importance of dialogue and consultation during a meeting with France's Laurent Saint-Martin in Paris. Wang underscored that disputes are common in international trade but should be settled through mutual respect and cooperation.

Highlighting the need for constructive discussions, Wang advocated for solutions that promote win-win outcomes. He emphasized that collaboration and understanding between nations are crucial for resolving economic differences and advancing international trade relations.

Wang further conveyed hopes that France would persuade the European Commission to engage constructively with China. Such an approach would foster favorable conditions for strengthening and expanding economic ties between China and the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)