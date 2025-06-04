Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Life in Kushinagar

In a fatal accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, Firoz Ansari died after a head-on collision between his car and a tanker. The incident, involving a recent car purchase with a government sticker, happened while both vehicles attempted to overtake on the Hata-Gauri Bazar road.

  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident occurred in Kushinagar district, Uttar Pradesh, when a car and a tanker collided on the Hata-Gauri Bazar road Tuesday night, resulting in one death, according to police reports.

The victim, identified as Firoz Ansari, died instantly. He was returning from Sona Karwar village to his home in Hata Bazar when the crash happened as both drivers allegedly attempted to overtake simultaneously.

Local police and an emergency response team responded promptly to the scene. The tanker's driver has been arrested, and the car bore a government sticker, hinting at its recent purchase. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

