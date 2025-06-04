Tragic Collision Claims Life in Kushinagar

A fatal accident occurred in Kushinagar district, Uttar Pradesh, when a car and a tanker collided on the Hata-Gauri Bazar road Tuesday night, resulting in one death, according to police reports.

The victim, identified as Firoz Ansari, died instantly. He was returning from Sona Karwar village to his home in Hata Bazar when the crash happened as both drivers allegedly attempted to overtake simultaneously.

Local police and an emergency response team responded promptly to the scene. The tanker's driver has been arrested, and the car bore a government sticker, hinting at its recent purchase. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.