Rotary District 3141's Glitzy 'One Million Dollar Dinner' to Dazzle Mumbai
Rotary District 3141 is hosting its signature 'One Million Dollar Dinner' in Mumbai on June 14, 2025. The opulent event combines fashion and philanthropy, marking a $4 million milestone for The Rotary Foundation. Supermodels and donors will walk the runway, celebrating generosity as the ultimate fashion statement.
In a fusion of fashion glamour and philanthropy, Rotary District 3141 is hosting its 'One Million Dollar Dinner' on June 14, 2025, at Mumbai's Hotel Sahara Star. The event celebrates a remarkable $4 million contribution milestone to The Rotary Foundation, embodying the theme 'Glam. Grace. Giving.'
The evening, spearheaded by District Governor Rtn. Chetan Desai, will see supermodels share the runway with generous donors, including Rotary clubs, creating a tapestry of style and service. The night will feature a high-end fashion show, 'The Style Studio - Fashion,' led by renowned show director Lovell Prabhu and spotlighting the designs of Hari Anand, Jaya Misra, and Mumtaz Khan.
Backing this evening of elegance is IIFL Capital, with Dhanani Jewels adding further sparkle. Highlighting 'One Million Reasons' for global causes like hope, health, and humanity, it's set to transform generosity into a dazzling affair. The event management is orchestrated by Holiday Crafters, with DigitalVtalks ensuring the digital footprint of glamour is captured far and wide.
