India-Norway Maritime Alliance: Pioneering Green Seas

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal facilitated key discussions with Norway's ministers to enhance cooperation in the maritime domain. The talks emphasized the need for advancements in green shipping, reflecting India's commitment to sustainable development in maritime sectors.

At the Nor-Shipping event in Oslo, Sonowal engaged with Norway's Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård and Marianne Sivertsen, Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy. They explored joint collaborations in ferry electrification and shared experiences on successful green initiatives.

A proposal for a joint feasibility study of the Northern Sea Route was made, aiming to promote safe and environmentally-conscious shipping practices in the Arctic. Sonowal also extended an invitation to Norwegian firms for ventures in ocean renewable energy and sustainable aquaculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)