FAA Grounds Army Helicopter Flights Near Pentagon

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has suspended all U.S. Army helicopter flights in the vicinity of the Pentagon after two commercial aircraft were compelled to abort their landings. The incidents occurred on May 1 at Reagan Washington National Airport when a Black Hawk helicopter disrupted their approach.

Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau informed a U.S. House committee that the military is temporarily barred from conducting training or priority transport flights in the area. He stated that the FAA is reassessing its agreements with the military to ensure aviation safety.

The suspension will remain in effect until new regulations are established. Rocheleau emphasized the need for clear guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future, signaling a robust review of air safety protocols in the region.