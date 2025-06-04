Left Menu

Samruddhi Mahamarg: Revolutionizing Travel Between Mumbai and Nagpur

Maharashtra's new 701-km Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway shortens Mumbai-Nagpur travel time to eight hours. The completion of its final 76km stretch assists farmers, pilgrims, and industries. The project features tunnels, viaducts, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, overcoming complex geographical challenges. The expressway is expected to boost agriculture, tourism, and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:25 IST
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Revolutionizing Travel Between Mumbai and Nagpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, a transformative 701-km expressway in Maharashtra, is now fully operational. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, this modern highway reduces travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur from 17-18 hours to just eight hours. The latest completed 76km stretch connects Igatpuri in Nashik district to Amane in Thane district.

Built at a cost of approximately Rs 55,000 crore, the expressway plays a crucial role in enhancing connectivity for various regions. It helps farmers transport agricultural produce more efficiently, aids pilgrims traveling to Shirdi, and boosts regional tourism and economic activities across Maharashtra.

Featuring advanced engineering solutions like tunnels and viaducts through the challenging Sahyadri terrain, the Samruddhi Mahamarg facilitates improved traffic flow while supporting industrial and cargo movements. Authorities anticipate significant positive impacts on agriculture, MSMEs, and overall employment in the region.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025