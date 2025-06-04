Samruddhi Mahamarg: Revolutionizing Travel Between Mumbai and Nagpur
Maharashtra's new 701-km Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway shortens Mumbai-Nagpur travel time to eight hours. The completion of its final 76km stretch assists farmers, pilgrims, and industries. The project features tunnels, viaducts, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, overcoming complex geographical challenges. The expressway is expected to boost agriculture, tourism, and economic growth.
The Samruddhi Mahamarg, a transformative 701-km expressway in Maharashtra, is now fully operational. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, this modern highway reduces travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur from 17-18 hours to just eight hours. The latest completed 76km stretch connects Igatpuri in Nashik district to Amane in Thane district.
Built at a cost of approximately Rs 55,000 crore, the expressway plays a crucial role in enhancing connectivity for various regions. It helps farmers transport agricultural produce more efficiently, aids pilgrims traveling to Shirdi, and boosts regional tourism and economic activities across Maharashtra.
Featuring advanced engineering solutions like tunnels and viaducts through the challenging Sahyadri terrain, the Samruddhi Mahamarg facilitates improved traffic flow while supporting industrial and cargo movements. Authorities anticipate significant positive impacts on agriculture, MSMEs, and overall employment in the region.
