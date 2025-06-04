European Stock Markets Surge Amid Tax Relief and Geopolitical Tensions
European stocks rise driven by Germany's major tax relief package and geopolitical developments. Germany's economic stimulus aims to avoid recession. Caution persists over U.S. tariffs, ECB policies, and U.S.-China trade talks. STOXX 600 marked gains, led by technology while individual stocks like STMicroelectronics surged.
European stocks experienced an uplift on Wednesday following Berlin's ratification of a substantial 46 billion euro corporate tax relief initiative. This measure, among others by Germany's new government, seeks to invigorate economic growth as concerns mount over a potential three-year shrinkage.
Germany's blue-chip index rose by 0.8%, maintaining proximity to a recent all-time high. Other European indices, such as France's, demonstrated moderate gains, while Spain reported a minor decrease. The pan-European STOXX 600 increased 0.5%, briefly reaching a one-week high, amidst global trade uncertainty accentuated by U.S. tariff policies.
Geopolitical tensions remained high with upcoming U.S.-China trade discussions and anticipated European Central Bank monetary policy adjustments. Analysts point to softer inflation and potential ECB rate cuts adding strength to the European market yet trailing behind the dynamic U.S. tech sector. Leading gains were technology stocks and notable movements included STMicroelectronics' substantial rise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
