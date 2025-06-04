Left Menu

Airport Altercation: Cab Drivers Clash with Staff

A viral video depicts a violent clash between cab drivers and airport staff at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport over parking issues. Five drivers have been booked, with three arrests made. CISF personnel intervened to control the situation, which escalated from a simple request to move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A violent altercation erupted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, as seen in a viral video, when cab drivers clashed with airport staff over parking disputes. Authorities have booked five drivers and detained three of them following the melee, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred on May 31, gained widespread attention on social media, forcing officials from the Sahar police station to take action. The conflict arose when airport staff instructed taxi operators to vacate a parking spot after passenger drop-offs, but some drivers refused to comply, resulting in physical exchanges.

Intervention by CISF personnel was required to restore order at the busy airport. Investigations identified a cab driver and a security guard as the main instigators. The situation quickly deteriorated after derogatory language was used by a cab driver, causing the confrontation to escalate, the official reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

