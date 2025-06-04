Railways Embrace Aadhaar Authentication for Tatkal Tickets
The Railway Ministry has authorized CRIS to authenticate Aadhaar IDs for passengers, ticket-checking staff, and crew members. The initiative aims to facilitate hassle-free Tatkal ticket booking and prevent malpractices. Aadhaar verification is voluntary, but customers will receive priority in booking if authenticated.
The Railway Ministry has granted the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) the ability to perform Aadhaar authentication for establishing passenger identity.
A May 27, 2025, Gazette notification announced that the authentication would be voluntary, impacting ticket-checking staff, crew members, and passengers. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that e-Aadhaar authentication would aid genuine users in obtaining confirmed Tatkal tickets.
Currently, IRCTC utilizes third-party services for Aadhaar authentication. However, the new directive promises faster processing. With over 130 million active IRCTC users, only 12 million are Aadhaar-verified. The ministry encourages account holders to link their Aadhaar for priority Tatkal booking.
