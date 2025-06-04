Left Menu

Railways Embrace Aadhaar Authentication for Tatkal Tickets

The Railway Ministry has authorized CRIS to authenticate Aadhaar IDs for passengers, ticket-checking staff, and crew members. The initiative aims to facilitate hassle-free Tatkal ticket booking and prevent malpractices. Aadhaar verification is voluntary, but customers will receive priority in booking if authenticated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:39 IST
Railways Embrace Aadhaar Authentication for Tatkal Tickets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry has granted the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) the ability to perform Aadhaar authentication for establishing passenger identity.

A May 27, 2025, Gazette notification announced that the authentication would be voluntary, impacting ticket-checking staff, crew members, and passengers. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that e-Aadhaar authentication would aid genuine users in obtaining confirmed Tatkal tickets.

Currently, IRCTC utilizes third-party services for Aadhaar authentication. However, the new directive promises faster processing. With over 130 million active IRCTC users, only 12 million are Aadhaar-verified. The ministry encourages account holders to link their Aadhaar for priority Tatkal booking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025