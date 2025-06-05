Trump's Restrictive Immigration Measures: A New Era of U.S. Travel Policy

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new travel ban on Wednesday, targeting nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns. The proclamation seeks to block entry to individuals from nations such as Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Iran, starting June 9, 2025.

Alongside the full bans, individuals from countries including Venezuela, Laos, and Cuba will face partial entry restrictions as part of this stringent immigration policy. The move echoes Trump's earlier measures from his first term, which were eventually repealed by his successor.

The proclamation highlights issues such as inadequate visa security and high overstay rates as justification, with Trump framing the initiative as essential for national security. Trump has directed cabinet members to evaluate further countries for immigration limitations, signaling a comprehensive immigration crackdown.