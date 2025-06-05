Left Menu

Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Limited: Strong FY25 Financial Results Showcase Growth and Strategic Expansion

Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Limited reported robust financial performance for FY25, with consolidated revenue of Rs44.60 crore and net profit of Rs1.95 crore. Strategic diversification into the defense sector and global expansion efforts are fueling growth, positioning the company for increased market opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:35 IST
Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Limited: Strong FY25 Financial Results Showcase Growth and Strategic Expansion
Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd Reports Rs44.60 Cr Consolidated Total Income for FY25. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Limited, a prominent player in the automotive lamp manufacturing industry, announced impressive financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. The company revealed a consolidated total income of Rs44.60 crore and a net profit of Rs1.95 crore, marking significant growth in their operations.

Key accomplishments include a notable entry into the defense technology sector, contributing Rs2.23 crore to the year's revenue, and maintaining a strong presence in the automotive market with revenues of Rs41.27 crore. These achievements underscore Uravi's effective execution of strategic manufacturing and distribution plans.

Strategically, Uravi amplified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in SKL India Pvt. Ltd. and establishing Bharat Technology Limited in the UK, demonstrating its commitment to diversification and global integration. With plans to leverage their enhanced manufacturing capabilities and product innovation, the company is poised for continued growth and value creation for stakeholders.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025