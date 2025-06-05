Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Limited: Strong FY25 Financial Results Showcase Growth and Strategic Expansion

Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Limited, a prominent player in the automotive lamp manufacturing industry, announced impressive financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. The company revealed a consolidated total income of Rs44.60 crore and a net profit of Rs1.95 crore, marking significant growth in their operations.

Key accomplishments include a notable entry into the defense technology sector, contributing Rs2.23 crore to the year's revenue, and maintaining a strong presence in the automotive market with revenues of Rs41.27 crore. These achievements underscore Uravi's effective execution of strategic manufacturing and distribution plans.

Strategically, Uravi amplified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in SKL India Pvt. Ltd. and establishing Bharat Technology Limited in the UK, demonstrating its commitment to diversification and global integration. With plans to leverage their enhanced manufacturing capabilities and product innovation, the company is poised for continued growth and value creation for stakeholders.