Rassense Private Limited: Revolutionizing Food Services with Technology and Sustainability
Rassense Private Limited, India's largest Indian-owned contract food services provider, reported a 29% increase in revenue for FY25. The company focuses on technology, governance, and sustainability, serving 325,000 meals daily. Future growth is aimed through organic means, targeting revenues over INR 564 crore in FY26.
Chennai-based Rassense Private Limited, India's largest domestically owned contract food service company, has seen its fiscal year 2025 revenue soar by 29%, reaching INR 471 crore. This growth solidifies its leadership in the sector.
The company, created from a leveraged buyout of CRCL, currently supplies over 325,000 meals daily to various sectors across India, thanks to its robust technology and operations model.
For FY26, Rassense is focusing on organic growth, targeting over INR 564 crore in revenue while remaining committed to sustainability and governance practices.
